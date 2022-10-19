Next two Lander City Council meetings to convene with different location, day

(Lander, WY) – The October 25 and November 7 Lander City Council meetings will look slightly different, according to a post on the City’s Facebook page.

The October 25 meeting will be held at the Inn at Lander, 260 Grandview Drive, and will start at 6:00 PM.

The meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 8 will now be held on Monday, November 7, still at City Hall, and will start at 6:00 PM.

Advertisement

Both meetings are open to the public and will have Zoom information available when the agendas are released.