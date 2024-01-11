New Year’s weekend Fremont County DUI Task Force resulted in 8 impaired driver arrests, 200 traffic stops

A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation during the New Year’s holiday weekend resulted in 200 traffic stops, eight arrests of impaired drivers, and 29 speeding citations.

While the Fremont County DUI Task Force prioritizes impaired driving, officers, deputies and troopers issued 29 citations for other offenses, and law enforcement officers made 15 other arrests, including three for controlled substances.

The task force issued 149 warnings during the four-day operation. The task force issued no seat belt citations.

No impaired driving fatalities were reported during the operation.

Through December, Fremont County had 35 alcohol-related crashes in 2023, compared to 51 in 2022 — a 31 percent reduction.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are supported by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seat belt enforcement.



The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use SafeRide

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.