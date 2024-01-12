More

    New Year, Same Issues for high school winter athletics

    Wyatt Burichka
    Karina Frederick took a shot against Shye Killsontop - h/t Randy Tucker

    Editors Note: Wind River Girls are competing in the Big Horn Shootout in Powell and Cowley.

    (Fremont County, WY) – Well, after a promising start to winter where not many sporting events were postponed or canceled; Mother Nature couldn’t stay out of the Wyoming high school winter sports season making a lot of schools change their plans this weekend or just straight up canceling.

    Wyopreps.com and County 10 have been reporting all of the changes this weekend with all the sports happening around the state and Fremont County. Most of you have the same feeling as I do with the changes in sports in the winter.

    Here are all of the postponements and cancelations so far for Fremont County.

    This is just Fremont County, the entire state of Wyoming has been affected by these changes. County 10 will continue to update this story as more postponements and cancelations possibly come in.

