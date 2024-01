(Lander, WY) – Lander Valley Basketball will have to wait a little longer to get the conference portion of the season going. Tonight’s games have been postponed to January 30 at 4:30 and 6 p.m.

County 10 received the news from Lander Valley High School Athletic Director Serol Stauffenberg. Stauffenberg did say that Lander vs Jackson on Saturday is still a go at 2 and 3:30 p.m. County 10 will have coverage on YouTube only.