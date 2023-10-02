New loitering ordinance on tap for Riverton City Council meeting Tuesday

The Riverton City Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, in the Council Chambers at Riverton City Hall, 816 N. Federal Blvd.

The agenda includes a Citizen Appreciation Award and Commendable Services Awards.

The council will also consider approving a memorandum of understanding with the local DUI Task Force, which includes Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Dubois, and Fremont County, according to a memo from city staff.

Ordinances

There are two ordinances on the agenda: the waste/defecation ordinance on third reading, and a new loitering ordinance on first reading.

The new loitering ordinance would make it illegal for people to loiter on private property as well as on public and school properties, according to a staff memo.

“The Riverton Police Department has responded to complaints regarding persons loitering and prowling around closed businesses at night, (and) businesses discover evidence of attempted break-ins, vandalism, or tampering with their businesses,” the memo states. “(But) currently, an officer has limited enforcement action when a person has been discovered before the act of breaking into a business takes place.

“This amendment would allow an officer to take enforcement action if a person is just loitering on private property, such as a business, for no apparent or legitimate reason.”

The council will also consider one resolution supporting a Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant Program application.

Tuesday’s meeting will be preceded by a 6:45 p.m. Finance Committee meeting in the same location.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the City of Riverton at 856-2227.