New Forest Supervisor named for Shoshone National Forest

(Fremont County, WY) — Starting June 19, 2022, the Shoshone National Forest will welcome a new Forest Supervisor. Diane Taliaferro is currently the Deputy Forest Supervisor on the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire; with this move, Diane will be returning to the West where she began her Forest Service career.

Diane was born in Helena, Mont. and grew up in a Forest Service family, with memories of Forest Service picnics and meeting Lassie at a smokejumper base as a child. She received her Bachelor of Science in Secondary Science Education with a minor in Recreation and Coaching from Montana State University, and a Master’s in Forestry from the University of Montana. As a college student and high school teacher in Whitefish, Mont., she began her Forest Service career working seasonally in fire, trails, and wilderness within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, including the Shoshone National Forest, for fifteen years. She was selected for a permanent position on the Nez Perce National Forest before moving to the Gallatin National Forest and then onto the Forest Service’s Southwestern Region for 11 years.

With experience as the Acting Forest Supervisor on both the White Mountain National Forest and recently the Kaibab National Forest, Diane’s resume is extensive, including work in five Forest Service regions and at all levels within the agency, from the district level to the Washington Office. Diane was the Silver City District Ranger on the Gila National Forest and served as Acting Ranger on the Medicine-Bow Routt, Helena, and Gallatin National Forests. She also has experience working for the National Park Service in Alaska. Diane’s career thus far has had a strong focus on Wilderness, recreation, fire and collaborative leadership.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Shoshone National Forest team and return to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the incredible resources in Wyoming,” said Diane Taliaferro. “I look forward to working with all of our cooperating agencies, tribes, and community members to ensure we are doing our best to meet the needs of the public while conserving the land for future generations.”

As a fourth generation Forest Service employee, it is no surprise that during her off time, Diane can be found on rivers or mountain trails with her family, including Morgan, an Australian Shepherd, and her two Arabian horses, Byrun and Dexster.

As America’s first national forest, the Shoshone National Forest has 2.4 million acres of diverse terrain and a mission to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the forest to meet the needs of present and future generations.