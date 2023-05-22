New Federal Health Care Changes Require Residents to be Proactive

CHEYENNE, WYO – Several Wyoming residents have recently lost Medicaid coverage as part of Medicaid Redeterminations that began April 1. Those who qualify may be able to find health insurance coverage at reduced costs with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming (BCBSWY) through Healthcare.gov during the Special Enrollment Period (SEP).

The current SEP for those losing their Medicaid coverage has been extended until July 31, 2024, allowing eligible consumers to purchase health insurance. BCBSWY recommends people losing coverage learn about their SEP options to enroll in a new low-cost plan or explore if the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) is right for their family. Most people who lose coverage due to the Medicaid Redeterminations will qualify for significant cost-savings through the federal health insurance marketplace.

Many Wyoming households are losing Medicaid coverage as federal funding allocated to combat COVID-19 expires. Congress created an incentive for states to keep members enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (PHE) rather than conducting ongoing eligibility redeterminations and terminating coverage. Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, states are now allowed to resume Medicaid Redeterminations to remove ineligible individuals as the Public Health Emergency expires.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will no longer be covered under the Public Health Emergency Declarations ending May 11. BCBSWY is covering COVID-19 vaccinations at 100% as a preventive care benefit. Testing for COVID-19 diagnosis will be subject to health insurance cost shares per their benefit plan. BCBSWY encourages Wyoming residents to be aware of these changes.

“The new Medicaid Redeterminations and the end of Public Health Emergency can be confusing for people, and BCBSWY is here to help everyone understand their health care options,” said Diane Gore, BCBSWY president and CEO. “We want to keep people covered and believe education is key, that’s why we have experts who can address any concerns someone may have regarding their health care coverage.”

For additional information and assistance, contact a local BCBSWY Member Center or call 888-851-2227. Information is also available from Enroll Wyoming by dialing 211.

