(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most likely late in the day and evening.

Isolated late day mountain storms are expected Tuesday, with strong to potentially severe storms on Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s to upper 60’s for most today, with Shoshoni at 70 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 30’s for most, and in the lower 30’s for windier areas. h/t NWSR