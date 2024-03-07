Navigating chronic pain with Fremont Therapy, featuring Justin Willis

(Riverton, WY)- Welcome back to The County 10 Podcast! In this episode, we’re delving deep into the world of chronic pain with none other than Justin Willis, Chronic Pain Specialist at Fremont Therapy. Justin’s passion for helping individuals find alternatives to opioid medications shines through as he shares insights into the challenges faced by those dealing with chronic pain on a daily basis. Having spent five years treating clients in the area and developing a profound love for the community, Justin brings a unique perspective to the discussion.

Chronic pain is a pervasive issue that often leads to dependency on opioids, affecting countless lives and communities. Through our conversation, Justin enlightens us on the mission of Fremont Therapy in providing holistic approaches to managing chronic pain, emphasizing the importance of physical therapy as a viable alternative. Additionally, we shed light on the resilience of our local agricultural community, renowned for their toughness in enduring physical strain without succumbing to the grips of pain. Their unwavering determination serves as a testament to the power of the mind over matter.

Join us as we explore the intersection of pain, resilience, and hope with physical therapy that offer new avenues for relief. Don’t miss out on this enlightening episode – share it with friends, family, and anyone you know who may be grappling with chronic pain. Together, we can make a difference and pave the way towards a brighter, pain-free future.

h/t Fremont Therapy, Justin enjoying family time