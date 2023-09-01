National Museum of Military Vehicles presents two special events

(Dubois, WY) – The National Museum of Military Vehicles is pleased to announce two significant upcoming events:

High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS) Showcase – September 6th

On September 6th, the National Museum of Military Vehicles will host the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS). At 10:30 AM, two Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawks and one CH-47 Chinook helicopter will land, providing an opportunity for the public to view these remarkable aircraft up close. Visitors can also engage with the crew, see the helicopters up close and gain insights into HAATS’ unique high-altitude training methods.

Navy ’83 Ride Across America – September 7th

On September 7th, the museum will welcome the Navy ’83 Ride Across America. This cross-country cycling event, organized by members of the Naval Academy Class of ’83 Alumni, spans 3,423 miles and aims to raise awareness and funds for veteran non-profit organizations. This visit coincides with the riders’ only full day of rest during their journey.

These events provide unique educational and interactive experiences for our community. We invite everyone to join us on September 6th to view the HAATS helicopters and on September 7th to support the Navy ’83 Ride Across America cyclists.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles will remain open every day throughout the month of September, including Labor Day.