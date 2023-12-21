Nashville Bound – Jess Corbett

Every musician wanting to grow in their art hopes for a break, for a chance to move up in the musical world, and maybe reach the big time.

Pavillion’s Jess Corbett has that opportunity over the next few months after being asked to come to Nashville by Art Ward, president of Century Music Group.

Ward has produced albums for Brooks and Dunn and worked with George Strait.

Advertisement

“I sent him a demo and he liked it,” Corbett said. “He asked me to get eight to 10 original songs together and come to his studio in Nashville.” Jess Corbett and the Split Rock Boys will play at the Cedar Bar Friday Night – h/t The Split Rock Boys

Corbett and his band, “The Split Rock Boys” are scheduled to perform this Friday at the Cedar Bar in Riverton beginning at 8 p.m. and on New Year’s Even at the Derby Club on West Main, also in Riverton.

They have a gig at the Beacon Club in Casper, a haven for country western music and dancing on April 20.

“We’ve been trying to expand beyond Fremont County to Casper, Jackson, or Cheyenne,” Corbett said. “This is a good step for us.”

Advertisement

Jess Corbett took a break while performing – h/t The Split Rock Boys

Corbett has recorded “Dollar in my Pocket” and has it listed on Spotify, but will also take his songs, “Blues in C” and “Happening to Me” to Nashville with another half dozen or so tunes written by him.

“This is a milestone for us,” Corbett said. “We’ve been working to get to this point.”