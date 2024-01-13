More

    Dropkick Murphy’s Tim Brennan joins County 10 Podcast to chat about upcoming Wyoming show

    Jerrad Anderson
    (Wyoming) – American Celtic punk band, the Dropkick Murphys are shipping out to Wyoming. They’ll be celebrating (a bit early) their St. Patrick’s Day Tour in Casper February 20th.

    The band’s Tim Brennan joined the County 10 Podcast and KOVE radio to chat about the band, life on the road and playing a slew of instruments. Brennan plays, to name a few, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, accordion, tin whistle, banjo, mandolin, piano and provides backing vocals for front man Ken Casey.

    Show details and ticket information can be found here. Check out our full interview in the player below or looking up the County 10 Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!

