Data reveals the Taylor Swift album that Wyoming residents like most

(Wyoming) – Cue the haters (gonna hate, hate, hate) and the “Lovers” (foreshadowing?)

No matter the side of the Taylor Swift aisle you’re on – it’s hard to deny that she’s basically the most popular person in the world right now. Taylor’s current Era’s Tour celebrates the different periods of her career. That led digital and jewelry brand Shane Co. to collect some data based on Google Trends to determine which of her ten albums each state enjoys most often.

Nationwide, her most popular album based in this criteria was ‘Speak Now,’ ranking first in 14 states. But, not Wyoming… ‘Folklore’ wasn’t far behind ranking first in 13 states. But, not Wyoming…

According to the study, our favorite album is ‘Lover.’ The album was released in 2019 and features hits, ‘ME!’ ‘Cruel Summer,’ and ‘The Man.’

Only Nevada, New Mexico and Ohio also picked ‘Lover’ as their favorite. Our neighbors in Colorado and Nebraska like ‘Speak Now,’ Idaho and Montana both like ‘Folklore,’ while South Dakota went earlier Taylor with ‘Fearless.’ Utah was the only state in the country to select ‘Evermore’ as their favorite.

