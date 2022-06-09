Multiple fire agencies responded to early Thursday morning structure fire in Ethete

(Ethete, WY) – A structure fire in Ethete took place in the early Thursday morning hours, according to a post from the Lander Rural Fire FCFPD Facebook page.

At this time it is unknown if any individuals were harmed or displaced due to the fire.

The full post is below.

Advertisement

“At 3:15 AM this morning Lander Rural was paged to a reported structure fire in Ethete. Upon arrival crews found a fully involved structure and requested resources from Battalion 1 Riverton, Morton-Kinnear, and Lander Volunteer Fire Department. Crews were on scene approximately 3 hrs with one crew still on scene with a fire investigator from State fire marshal’s office.”

County 10 will provide more information if/when made available.