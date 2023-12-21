MOVE applications, agreements, appointments and more came before the Commissioners on Dec. 19

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Below is a recap.

The Commission accepted the MOVE Committee’s denial of the following MOVE applications submitted in the fourth quarter for economic development funding: Help for Health Hospice – $88,400 and Penguin Projects LLC – $116,125.

The Commissioners approved granting a one-time six-month extension to the following MOVE award fourth quarter 2022 recipients: Eagle Bronze, INC. – $75,000 and Central Wyoming College, Developing Food Economy Resiliency – $68,685.

MOVE Committee recommendations were accepted for the following economic development grant awards: Dubois Assisted Living, INC. – Save Warm Valley Lodge – $125,000; Pioneer Pharmacy LLC – market expansion – $75,000; STD Property Management LLC – onsite laundry and showers – $100,000; Tiny Tot Adventures Childcare, LLC – expanding crucial childcare services in Dubois – $90,000; and Wind & Sage WY LLC – manufacturing building/expansion – $74,500.

The cooperative agreement between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the County Commissioners for Federal Project CN10112 Bridge Over Haymaker Draw was approved.

The Commission accepted the resignation from Mistalyn Steffen from the Fremont County Fair Board. Megan Sims, who had interviewed at the previous meeting, was selected to fill the remainder of the term that will expire on December 31, 2025.

The Commission re-appointed Kyle Larson to a three-year term on the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Board.

The proposal from Bohemian Builders LLC in the amount of $365,017 was accepted for the Dubois Museum Shop building with an authorized $300,000 in LATC funding with the remaining $65,107 to be funded by other funding sources (museum self-generated).

The proposal received from PMI in the amount of $58,300 was approved for the Fremont County Pioneer Museum Pavement Repair Project that was authorized for LATC funding in the amount of $60,000.

The Pioneer Museum Vestibule Project authorization for LATC funding was re-authorized from $60,000 to $66,250, and the proposal from Bohemian Builders LLC was accepted in the amount of $72,500 with the remaining $6,250 to be funded by museum self-generated funds.

The Commission accepted the petition that a publicly dedicated road within Singing Creek Subdivision Lots 3A, 4 & 5 be vacated, to appoint Steve Palmer as viewer and to begin a 45-day comment period.

The Dec. 19 meeting can be viewed in the video below.





