(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a few rain showers/storms are possible over the mountains today, but most will remain dry.

The NWSR also states that they will continue to monitor river gauges as snowmelt raises water levels during the temperature warm-ups.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to upper 70’s today, with lows tonight in the lower 40’s to upper 30’s.

h/t NWSR