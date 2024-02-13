Mostly sunny conditions again for Tuesday; snow to the west continues

(Fremont County, WY) – Conditions will be mostly sunny according to County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson’s weather report for today, February 13, with mostly clear conditions tonight as well.

Lipson says to expect similar weather for tomorrow, but with a bit more gusty winds.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is also calling for an increase in snow for western Wyoming today, with light snow possible across portions of northern Wyoming through tonight.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits for windier areas. h/t NWSR