More

    Mostly sunny conditions again for Tuesday; snow to the west continues

    Vince Tropea
    Vince Tropea
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – Conditions will be mostly sunny according to County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson’s weather report for today, February 13, with mostly clear conditions tonight as well.

    Lipson says to expect similar weather for tomorrow, but with a bit more gusty winds.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton is also calling for an increase in snow for western Wyoming today, with light snow possible across portions of northern Wyoming through tonight.

    Advertisement

    High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the teens and single digits for windier areas.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.