Mosquito spraying begins June 21 in Lander

The City of Lander will be spraying weekly for mosquitos on Wednesday nights around dusk, beginning on June 21. City of Lander Weed & Pest will be spraying on the perimeter of City limits until collection and testing warrants a spray pattern in all City areas. Please keep in mind that we will plan to spray the following day if we have storms, wind or mechanical issues.

A “No Spray Request” can be found on our website at https://www.landerwyoming.org/weed-pest.

Forms can be returned to City Hall at 240 Lincoln Street. We will also have copies of the forms available at City Hall. These requests are honored until Fremont County determines that West Nile becomes a threat to all citizens. Requests are valid for the current year, they do not carry over from year to year.

We have a variety of educational resources on mosquitos on our Weed and Pest web page. On this page, you can also read the labels and safety sheets of herbicides and insecticides commonly used by the City of Lander. Please reach out to City Hall if you have any additional questions.