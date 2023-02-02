Mortgage Lender, Kathy Caproni – Who is she and what can she do for you?

With long-established roots in Fremont County, Wyoming Community Bank is more than experienced bankers, they are your partner, your neighbor, your friend. The people that work there are part of this community just like you and me. They care and it shows in the service they provide. Mortgage Lender, Kathy Caproni is one of these people.

Kathy has worked for Wyoming Community Bank since the summer of 2020 but she has worked in the lending industry for 19 years and really enjoys what she does.

“I live in Fremont County and have been a resident for many years. I have traveled throughout the US and have always known that this would be my home. This community and the people in it are important to me,” states Kathy.

Kathy helps customers navigate through the home-buying process; helping them understand what is available to them and how to meet the conditions of their loan. She loves working with our community and helping people make one of the most important purchases of their life.

“Being a homeowner has a sense of security and responsibility that makes people feel proud, not to mention the fact that it is helpful to our community to have a higher homeowner percentage,” explained Kathy.

We took a moment to talk with Kathy about her day-to-day at the bank and what makes Wyoming Community Bank great.

It’s been a great market for selling homes. Is it a good time to take out a mortgage on a new home?

The market has settled down from where it was in 2020 and 2021. Homes are staying on the market a little longer and interest rates have increased from historic lows.

Taking out a mortgage on a new home is a big decision and really needs to be analyzed with each specific situation. What might be good for one family, may not fit with the next. Rates have increased, however, there are a lot of products out there that can be tailored to help fit the borrower’s needs. Doing research and shopping around for the best deal can really save thousands of dollars over time.

We offer a variety of mortgage products including Secondary Market loans, Construction loans, Home Equity loans, and Bare Land loans. We also have an In House Residential product that can be beneficial to residents here in Fremont County. We recognize that all operations are not cookie-cutter situations with regard to our local industries and unique housing situations. We work together with our customers to help them understand the qualifications and parameters of each product that we have to offer.

You can always find current interest rates on the FannieMae website.

What are the most common mistakes people make when taking out a mortgage?

One of the common mistakes is not getting a prequalification before shopping for a home. I do recommend taking a Homebuyers Education Course if you are a first-time home buyer. It will make the home-buying experience more enjoyable with the added knowledge of what the course has to offer. These courses are offered online and can be taken at any time of the day.

Talk a little about how closely you work with your customers to find workable solutions to their issues.

Working with borrowers to help resolve issues to meet loan guidelines is one of the reasons I love my job. There are a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to real estate lending and I constantly train and research to make sure I am up to date with the most accurate information.

You are a small community bank. Do you see a lot of out-of-state people looking for a mortgage or does it stay pretty local?

Wyoming has had an influx of non-resident people along with all of our surrounding states. With the rising inflation and uncertainty of the market, people are transitioning to places with lower taxes and more affordable housing. Wyoming is one of these states. I would say that I had the same amount of applicants from out of state that any other lender would have.

In your opinion, what makes Wyoming Community Bank a better banking option?

Wyoming Community Bank strives to ensure they take care of the people in our community. We have 4 branches throughout Fremont County to better serve customers. Progression toward enhancing technology capabilities has made us more competitive in the market, however, the ability to walk into the bank and speak to someone face to face is something Wyoming Community Bank is very proud of. We take pride in knowing our customers and want everyone in the community to feel welcome!

To contact Kathy about a mortgage loan, email [email protected] or call the bank at 307-857-9050 or 307-851-2457.

Also working in the mortgage department is Mortgage Administrator, Amy Reid. She helps with processing, servicing, and the day-to-day operations of the department.

Kathy and Amy will be happy to help you with your mortgage needs!

Apply Online Now or Check Current Rates