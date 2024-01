(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, snow will return to western portions late this afternoon into the evening, with winds increasing around the same time as well.

Blizzard conditions are expected in the western valleys and south Lincoln County by early Friday morning.

High temperatures will be in the teens and 20’s today, with lows tonight in the single digits and negatives for windier areas.

