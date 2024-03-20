More mild, sunny conditions in the 10 for Wednesday

(Fremont County, WY) – Mild, sunny conditions continue for March 20, County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared, with cloudiness expected tonight.

An upper level disturbance begins to move through the area tomorrow, Lipson added, which will bring more clouds and wind.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that isolated showers and some thunder are possible to the north, with light snow for western mountains.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s for most today, with the South Pass area a bit cooler at 42 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 30’s. h/t NWSR