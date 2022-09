(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, more fall-like temperatures are in store for today, but will be warmer than yesterday.

Some patchy, early fog will give way to sunny skies by mid-morning.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60’s for the entire County today, with lows in the lower 40’s tonight.

Temperatures warm up through Monday, but it will remain dry, with the next chances of rain to most likely be on Tuesday.