(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that March 26 will be partly sunny and a bit milder compared to the last few days, with partly cloudy conditions expected tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that chances of widespread snow showers this afternoon will end by tonight.

High temperatures will be in the 40’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area in the 30’s.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s. h/t NWSR