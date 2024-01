(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today, Jan. 21, range from 41 degrees in Dubois to 31 degrees in Shoshoni. Tonight’s lows are expected to be in the low teens, County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson shared.

“Today will be partly sunny and noticeably milder.”

Overall, the weather pattern is expected to change very little throughout the workweek, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

h/t NWSR