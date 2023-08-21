Mental Health Monday: Marine, suicide survivor Shawn Moore is on a mission to raise Veteran mental health awareness

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Today in the 10, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Shawn Moore.

Shawn is a United States Marine Corps Veteran who worked as an E3 3521 Motor Team Mechanic for the 11th Marines 5th Battalion.

After surviving a suicide attempt via self-inflicted gunshot when he returned from service, Shawn has made it his new life mission to tell his story and spread Veteran mental health awareness.

Some of Shawn’s story was recently featured in the Wyoming PBS documentary series entitled “A State of Mind: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis in Wyoming,” at the Veterans Resource Fair at the National Museum of Military Vehicles held over the 2023 Memorial Day Weekend.

You can watch the full Wyoming PBS documentary episode that features Shawn, entitled “The Battle Inside: Veterans and PTSD,” here.

To hear the in-depth, full story and find out what’s next for Shawn, check out the full Mental Health Monday interview below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Today in the 10 most every Monday morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]