Meet Jeremy Forbis, PhD, MHA – New CEO at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care are thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeremy Forbis, PhD, MHA, as its new CEO. With a distinguished background in healthcare leadership and a passion for community-driven care, Dr. Forbis brings a wealth of expertise and a commitment to excellence.

A Journey of Service and Expertise

Dr. Forbis’s journey in healthcare began over a decade ago, stemming from his roots as a social scientist and professor. With a Doctorate in Sociology from Ohio State University and a Master’s in Health Administration from Cornell University, Dr. Forbis has traversed diverse realms of academia and healthcare practice. His leadership roles at the Wyoming Department of Health underscore his dedication to serving the community and fostering innovation in healthcare delivery.

“In 2016, I seized the opportunity to return to Fremont County and joined the Wyoming Department of Health. For seven years, I served as a leader at the Wyoming Life Resource Center,” said Dr. Forbis. “My blend of healthcare leadership experience and formal training equips me to approach the CEO role with enthusiasm and a commitment to providing the best leadership available.”

Building on Experience for Enhanced Services

Drawing from his tenure with the Wyoming Department of Health, Dr. Forbis brings invaluable insights into prioritizing efforts to benefit our community’s most vulnerable members. His vision encompasses providing care and fostering a culture of compassion and support within the clinics.

“I am deeply grateful for my tenure with the Wyoming Department of Health; it was both invaluable and rewarding. Working alongside exceptional individuals whose compassion and commitment to service were truly inspiring, I gained a profound understanding of prioritizing efforts to benefit our most vulnerable citizens. Moreover, navigating a large, multifaceted organization with diverse obligations and interests at local, state, and federal levels provided me with invaluable managerial insights,” stated Dr. Forbis. “Most importantly, I discovered that supporting those who dedicate themselves to serving others is my true passion. I am eager to bring this collaborative and team-building approach to Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care.”

A Personal Connection to Care

As a native of Fremont County and a former patient of Western Family Care, Dr. Forbis holds a deep personal connection to Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care. His firsthand experience emphasizes his commitment to ensuring every patient receives the same exceptional care he once did.

“I vividly recall the exemplary care provided by Drs. Stockton, Steger, Miller, and Ridgway, as well as the attentive nurses, medical assistants, and front desk staff,” shared Dr. Forbis. “I am thrilled to be back at Western Family Care, and it is my mission to make sure the current and future generations of patients in Fremont County appreciate the care they receive as much as I have and continue to do.”

Commitment to Quality, Accessibility, and Affordability

Dr. Forbis emphasizes the clinics’ commitment to providing top-tier care that is accessible and affordable to all.

“Our providers, clinical staff, and support positions are committed to providing top-level care to our community. When your neighbors are your patients, it just means more,” Dr. Forbis commented. “My role is to make sure our care is industry-leading and that any efficiencies we gain result in savings passed on to our customers. We recognize that our community’s support is vital, and we take pride in delivering the best possible care. However, we are also aware of the need for ongoing improvement. I wouldn’t have accepted this position if I didn’t see opportunities for enhancing our service to the county. I’m excited about the potential for growth and innovation in how we support and serve our patients. Stay tuned for exciting developments!”

Innovative Approaches to Care

Looking ahead, Dr. Forbis envisions innovative programs to strengthen patient relationships and enhance the overall healthcare experience. His dedication to patient-centered care is evident in his focus on the customer journey.

“While we are in the process of planning to enhance and expand our services, our foremost priority is to strengthen our relationship with our patients. The customer experience is paramount to us. Ultimately, our success will be measured by how our community perceives their interactions with Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care,” explained Dr. Forbis. “Seeking medical care can be inherently stressful, and our goal is to ensure that every individual who walks into our offices feels genuinely welcomed and fully supported throughout their visit. In today’s modern world, prioritizing the patient experience in this way is a form of innovation in itself.”

Community Engagement and Collaboration

At Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care, community engagement isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a way of life. Dr. Forbis is committed to involving residents and stakeholders in shaping the future of the clinics, ensuring that the services align with the community’s needs and expectations.

“While we’ll continue to champion community events and charitable causes, we recognize the importance of soliciting feedback from our patients to shape our future services. Quality, value, and service are our top priorities, and we are committed to addressing any negative feedback to enhance our customer service mechanisms going forward.”

Upholding Values of Compassion and Respect

Compassion and respect are more than just words—they are the cornerstone of the clinics’ culture. Dr. Forbis is dedicated to upholding these values throughout the organization, ensuring that every interaction, from patient care to staff collaboration, is characterized by empathy and respect.

A Vision for the Future

Dr. Forbis seeks initiatives that will significantly benefit Fremont County residents, including partnerships for enhanced specialty care access and the reinstatement of obstetrics services—a testament to the commitment to meeting the community’s evolving needs.

Working Together as a Team

Dr. Forbis believes in leveraging the diverse knowledge and skill sets of each employee to build cohesive teams that work together to address challenges and prevent future issues.

“The goal is to cultivate a culture of high reliability within our organization, prioritizing the quality of care we provide to our patients. Only by building teams and empowering them to lead can we achieve this goal.”

In closing, Dr. Forbis extends a heartfelt message to the community:

“For over 70 years, Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care have been dedicated to the health of Fremont County. I hope you will see and hear from your neighbors that we provide the most up-to-date, quality care with compassion and friendliness. I am thrilled to lead Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care—an organization for which I have immense respect. We take pride in serving Fremont County, as we are truly of Fremont County.”

As we embark on this new chapter under Dr. Forbis’s leadership, we invite you to join us in welcoming him to our clinics and our community. Together, we will continue to uphold our legacy of excellence in healthcare for generations to come!