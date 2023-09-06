Maven Optics’ global impact and local legacy

(Lander, WY)- Today, we’re embarking on an exhilarating journey with the visionaries behind Maven Optics! Maven’s headquarters are situated in Lander, WY, and it’s hard not to notice that whenever I come across discussions or events involving the business name ‘Maven,’ they predominantly revolve around topics such as hunting, outdoor recreation, or community engagement. Joining the County 10 podcast are three key figures behind Maven Optics: Brendon, Mike, and Cade. These visionary leaders have not only steered the company’s global expansion but have also secured sponsorships with renowned archers, emphasizing the widespread relevance of optics in the world of sports and recreation. Tune in as they shed light on the multifaceted uses of optics, transcending the boundaries of traditional hunting and illuminating the countless ways optics enhance sports, life, and recreation across the globe. Don’t miss this enlightening episode featuring Brendon, Mike, and Cade from Maven Optics.

As Maven Optics celebrates their remarkable 10-year anniversary, their journey in Lander, WY, has left an indelible mark on the community. These dedicated family men have turned Maven into a global force while maintaining their commitment to their local roots. Their innovative approach to optics extends far beyond the world of hunting and outdoor sports, as they highlight the surprising and diverse applications of optics worldwide. Maven Optics continues to thrive in Lander, Wyoming, contributing to the growth and prosperity of Fremont County. Their success story embodies the perfect blend of global vision and local dedication. I Just want to know who wins the wrestling belt at the next putt-putt tournament? It has quickly become a favorite place to work in Fremont County and I can see why.