(Lander, WY) – The Maven optics and outdoor equipment company, which held its headquarter groundbreaking in Lander back in February of 2022, will officially be celebrating its grand opening today, Thursday, May 11.

The celebration will begin with an introduction and welcome at 1:00 PM, an address from Governor Mark Gordon, the official ribbon cutting set for 1:40 PM, and an open house and tours going on from 2:00 to 7:00 Pm. h/t Maven

