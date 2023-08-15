Maui benefit concert will rally aid from around the world

(Fremont County, WY) – As of Tuesday, August 15, news outlets covering the wildfire on the Hawaiian island of Maui are saying there are 99 dead, with only 25% of the burn area searched. This makes it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

Fremont County is home to a number of residents from Hawai’i, and with such a major disaster, many County 10 readers may be wondering how they can help. In this age of scams, finding a way to give that directly impacts victims in Maui may be challenging. Fortunately, the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters has helped make it easy.

The WAB connected with the Hawai’i Broadcasters’ Association to provide Wyoming member stations with reliable information.

Advertisement

“Maui Ola” is a benefit concert that is being organized and live-streamed across the world to help raise money for recovery efforts. “Ola” is a Hawaiian word meaning “life, health, curable, heal, to live, to survive, to thrive. According to a press release obtained by the WAB, the concert will take place on the island of O’ahu and will feature numerous musical artists from different islands, the Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra, celebrities, and cultural practitioners with meaningful ties to Maui.

100% of the proceeds will support Maui’s impacted communities. There are a number of ways to donate to the “Maui Ola” benefit event: Maui United Way, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, Hawaiʻi People’s Fund and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The live broadcast will be carried by an unprecedented number of platforms, local Hawaiian TV stations, radio stations, and news sites. The press release links directly to Hawaii News Now as a place the stream can be viewed. The concert will begin at 6 pm Hawaiian Standard Time which is 10 pm Mountain on Sunday, August 20.

For more information, visit the Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui website.

Advertisement