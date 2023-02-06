LVHS Nordic Ski teams ramping up for State, Junior Nationals

(Lander, WY) – The LVHS Nordic Ski teams have been busy this season working towards qualifying for State in Jackson on February 24 & 25 and Junior Nationals in Fairbanks, AK on March 11-16.

The majority of their meets were held in January, but due to a weather postponement, they had a meet this weekend in Casper. The Casper Nordic Jacobson Memorial was originally scheduled for January 27 & 28.

Highlights from the meet are as follows:

Advertisement

Friday 7.5K Classic Interval start: Boys’ top LVHS finishers were Diego Lobatos in 2nd, Bennett Hutchison in 3rd, and Mack White in 10th. Girls’ top Lander finishers were Emily Anderson 3rd, Divya Forbis 5th, and Shayla Babits 8th.

Saturday 7.5K Freestyle Mass Start: Boys’ top finishers were Bennett Hutchison 1st, Diego Lobatos 4th, and Mack White 7th. Girls’ had Emily Anderson in 6th, Divya Forbis in 7th, and Shayla Babits in 9th.

The girls’ team was a bit depleted due to illness circulating among the team, shared head coach Norm Cessna.

Check out the full results from the meet here.

Advertisement

“We are still waiting for the results from a JN Qualifier in Steamboat Springs, CO to determine the final High Plains team,” Cessna explained.

County 10 will share those results once they have them.

Next weekend they will be at Pahaska Tepee for the Cody Invite which will be the last regular season meet before the Nordic State Championships in Jackson.

Advertisement