LVHS grad honored as 2023 KCAC Scholar-Athlete

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) and Barnes & Noble College recently announced that 175 football student-athletes were named 2023 KCAC Scholar-Athletes. Among those 175 is 2021 Lander Valley High School grad Conor Carey, who attends Bethel College.

Evangel University and Southwestern College led the conference with 24 honorees each. Ottawa University is not far behind, with 23 scholar-athletes. Bethel College has 18, Friends University has 17, Sterling College has 16, and McPherson College has 14. Rounding out the list are the University of Saint Mary (12 honorees), Bethany College (8), Kansas Wesleyan University (7), Tabor College (7), and Avila University (5).

The All-KCAC Scholar-Athlete Academic Award recognizes excellence in the classroom by KCAC member student-athletes who:

are sophomores or above in academic standing at the beginning of the semester in which they compete.

carry a minimum 3.250 cumulative GPA at the beginning of the semester in which they compete.

student-athletes must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended one full year at the KCAC institution to be eligible.

The complete list of 2023 KCAC Football Scholar-Athletes can be viewed here.