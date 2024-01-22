LVHS crushed the trails at Pinedale Nordic Invitational

(Pinedale, WY) – The Lander Valley High School Nordic Ski team participated in the Pinedale Nordic Invitational on Jan. 19 & 20 at the White Pine Nordic Ski Trails.

Friday Freestyle Results (top 10):

Girls: 1st – Ameya Eddy (18:51.65), 3rd – Emily Anderson (19:09.57), 4th – Twyla Beason (19:13.08), 7th – Annika Wilmot (19:50.22)

Boys: 1st – Bennett Hutchison (15:33.63), 3rd – Diego Lobatos (16:20.21), 7th – Owen Firth (17:09.79), 8th – Mack White (17:11.16)

Saturday Classic Results (top 10):

Girls: 1st – Twyla Beason (28:12.62), 2nd – Ameya Eddy (28:13.43), 4th – Emily Anderson (28:42.77), 5th – Annika Wilmot (28:47.93)

Boys: 2nd – Bennett Hutchison (23:30.60), 3rd – Diego Lobatos (24:05.77), 5th – Owen Firth (24:41.85), 7th – Mack White (25:24.56), 8th – Logan Heller (25:44.69)

To view the full results, click here.