LPD has responded to 19 accident, vehicle-related calls since Thanksgiving storm rolled in

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Police Department (LPD) has responded to 19 accident and vehicle-related calls from Friday, November 24, through 6:00 AM this morning, according to the LPD call log released today, November 29.

In that timeframe, there have been five calls for accidents on Main Street, two on 11/24, one on 11/25, one on 11/26, and one on 11/28.

Four accidents were recorded on North 2nd Street, one each day on 11/25, 11/26, 11/27 and 11/28.

Other calls for accidents and road hazards took place on North 5th Street (11/25), South 3rd Street (11/28), Washakie Street (11/26), 7th Street (11/26), Jefferson Street (11/27), Cascade Street (11/27), Garfield Street (11/28) and South 9th Street (11/28).

These calls included multiple two-vehicle crashes, vehicle stalls, a fence hit and run, and multiple slide-ins involving parked cars.

There were also two vehicle vs deer calls on Shoshone Ave. (11/26) and Highway 287 (11/27).