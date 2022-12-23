Lookback: Timothy John Fitzgerald McCoy

A County 10 series in partnership with the Fremont County Museum System

Tim McCoy was born in Saginaw, Michigan in 1891. While in college studying for the

priesthood, McCoy attended a Wild West show and became enamored by western

culture. He purchased a one-way train ticket west and ended up in Lander, Wyoming in

1909 where he found work as a ranch hand at the Double Diamond Ranch near Dubois.

He became an expert rider, and roper. He also made deep friendships with the

Arapaho and learned Indian Sign Language. Arapaho gave him the name High Eagle.

When W.W.I started, he joined the Army and served in the cavalry. He attained the

rank of Colonel in the Army Air Force, and between the wars he attained the rank of

Brigadier General at age 28 while serving in the reserve.



After the war, McCoy bought a dude ranch in the Owl Creek mountains. In 1923, Jesse

Laskey asked McCoy to provide extras for a Western silent movie called The Covered

Wagon. It was filmed in Utah. Unfortunately, there are no surviving copies of Covered

Wagon. To promote the movie McCoy brought a troupe of Native Americans to perform

a Wild West show preceding showings of the movie. His troupe went on to perform in

London and Paris.



McCoy returned to his ranch in Wyoming, but soon he was under contract with MGM

studios to star in Western movies. His first MGM feature was War Paint (1926) which

was filmed on the Wind River Reservation with local Native American extras. Footage

from War Paint was spliced into many low budget westerns as late as 1950. In a McCoy

movie, Native Americans were never portrayed as bloodthirsty savages, but as

sympathetic, compassionate characters.



Tim McCoy continued to work in western movies working with stars like Joan Crawford,

John Wayne and Walter Brennan,



In 1936, McCoy left Hollywood to work with Ringling Brothers Circus in a Wild West

Show. The venture lost a great deal of money and went bankrupt. When the show

closed in Washington DC performers were given $5 and left to find their own ways

home. The Bureau of Indian Affairs paid to return the Native American performers to

their respective reservations. McCoy returned to Hollywood and made films until the

start of W.W. II.



In 1942, McCoy ran for the Senate from Wyoming. After he lost in the primary, he

immediately volunteered for the Army and was decorated for his service. After McCoy

retired from the Army, he sold his Owl Creek Ranch and never returned to Wyoming.



In 1945, McCoy married Inga Marie Arvad, a Danish journalist. She was suspected of

being a Nazi spy. She had been Adolph Hitler’s guest at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin and attended the wedding of Hermann Goring. She insisted she did not share Hitler’s

political views. During W.W. II, she was romantically linked to John F. Kennedy.



In the 1950s, McCoy hosted a children’s TV show in Los Angeles where he told

authentic western stories and showcased his movies. He won a local Emmy for the Tim

McCoy Show.



McCoy was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1973, and he was

inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame in 1974. In 1977, McCoy wrote an

autobiography, Tim McCoy Remembers the West: An Autobiography. McCoy died in

1979 and is buried in Saginaw, Michigan.



Photo : Tim McCoy