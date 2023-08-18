Lookback: The Many Schools Of Dubois

The main challenge of education in a rural community before the advent of widespread cars, paved roads, and school buses was making a place for students to learn that they could get to. Dubois has always been a relatively rural community, with few students and large distances between them.

In the past, rural and ranching communities would compensate for the difficulty in educating the region’s children in several different ways. Teachers would sometimes be hired by a specific ranch, tasked with teaching all the children on the ranch. In other circumstances, children and a parent would go live somewhere with available education, such as Lander or Riverton. A four-year high school was not available in Dubois until 1940, and many parents wishing for their children to receive a full high school diploma would send them to Lander or Riverton to receive it.

Another solution, one settled on by many people around Dubois, was to designate a schoolhouse between a few ranches and hire out a teacher for some months, children riding in on horseback or walking through the snow. Some of these schools were closer to town, such as the Green School, McMichael School, first grade school, and White School, while others were built nearby ranches with children, such as the Boedeker School, Jakey’s Fork School, Torrey Creek School, Circle School, tie camp schools, and Cross School.

One schoolhouse illustrates the many purposes these buildings often fulfilled. Up Horse Creek, a schoolhouse known as the Tinkle School was built, replacing the previous schoolhouse in the vicinity. It was eventually replaced by the Boedecker School around 1917. Eventually, the Tinkle schoolhouse was moved down to Dubois proper, where it opened in 1925 as the first high school in Dubois, teaching around twelve students Latin, American History, English, Algebra, and Geometry. Following the construction of new school buildings, the old Tinkle schoolhouse was abandoned. When Esther Mockler worked to establish a Dubois library, the old schoolhouse was converted into the area’s first library building. The library soon outgrew the tiny schoolhouse, and a stone building was built to replace it. After years of neglect, the schoolhouse was acquired by the Dubois Museum, where it now sits as testament to the many schools and schoolhouses in the Dubois area.

(Picture Caption) First Dubois High School, 1927. Left to right: George Green, Edwin Wright, Warren Back, Evelyn Dinger, George Leseberg

