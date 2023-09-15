Lookback: Teaching in Dubois

The job of teaching in the Upper Wind River Valley was not an easy one in the early 20th century. The pay was not good, the winters were brutal, and there were only a few months each year that students could be taught—sometimes as few as three months for a school year.

Qualifications for teachers varied widely. In the 1910s certification could be granted for a teacher with as little as a high school education, although higher grades of teaching were attained with more university training and more experience. Eloise Williams, having completed the eighth grade and some high school subjects, taught for a year after passing a teacher’s exam. By the 1920s several of the area’s teachers had completed some years of college education before coming to Dubois.

Teachers in those early days would frequently come and go. Many only stayed on for a school term, leaving as soon as classes were completed for the year. Several were drawn in by the remoteness of the setting, including Kathrine Johnson and Elsie Stalnaker. Part of this may have been due to the ephemeral nature of remote schoolhouses serving ranch children until their education was deemed complete. Alternatively, lodging could be difficult to come by, and the town in those days was a two-day journey from Lander and the railroad. Most of the teachers who ended up staying in Dubois longer-term married one of the area’s residents, keeping them here. This included Alice Latta, Alo Jones Fossey and Elsie Stalnaker.

Teaching was not without its challenges. Elsie Stalnaker recalled that while there were few problems during her year of teaching, the infrequent attendance of her students was a constant battle. Neither parents nor students thought that school was of paramount importance, and there were other things that needed to be done. Materials for teaching varied widely. When teaching at the Green School, Eloise Williams found it well-supplied because of its longer existence. Teachers were expected to tend the wood stoves inside of the schoolrooms and ensure water was available using a pail and a dipper. Students would bring their own cold lunches. Almost always, the restroom was an outhouse beyond the schoolroom.

Eventually, the larger schools in Dubois and buses meant that most of the teachers in the area were consolidated there, as more modern standards of teaching and schoolrooms became available.

Photo caption: Alice Latta (left) and Alo Fossey (right) around 1927, when both taught at Dubois’ first high school, in front of the Dubois Post Office.