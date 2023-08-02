Lodging tax revenue, signage, kiosks and more – news from the WRVC

Wind River Country finished out its fiscal year strong, with several record-breaking lodging tax revenue months (October, December, January, February and June). While numbers weren’t quite as high as at the end of last fiscal year ($1,016,610.77), they were very close, coming in at $979,138.01, which was the second-highest lodging tax revenue year that Wind River Country has ever had. This money will be spent fulfilling the Wind River Visitors Council’s mission to “stimulate tourism by increasing awareness of, and encouraging visitation to, the unique destinations, activities and events in Wind River Country.”

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC) distributes 25% of the local lodging tax revenue back to the communities in the percentage that they contribute to the lodging tax. Depending on occupancy rates, these numbers are constantly changing. These funds are distributed by the chamber of commerce offices in Lander and Riverton; and the towns of Dubois, Hudson and Shoshoni to market the communities. Marketing efforts may include events, grants, educational programs and more. The Tourism Asset Development (TAD) program is a voluntary program that is unique to Wind River Country.

Following are some of the projects that the Wind River Visitors Council is currently involved in.

Wind River Basin Campground Grand Opening

The Wind River Visitors Council sponsored the grand opening of the Wind River Basin Campground on Saturday, June 17. The opening included Native American dancing, Neil St. Clair/Wind River singers and drum group and food (including locally made fry bread). The campground is Native American-owned, and camping is in tipis. Each tipi provides information about the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Wind River Indian Reservation. Products made by the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho tribes will be sold at the campground. For more information, visit https://wrbcampground.lodgify.com.

Business After Hours – Thursday, September 21

The Wind River Visitors Council has joined forces with the Wyoming State Chamber of Commerce and Wyoming Economic Development Association to host the Wyoming Working Together Conference’s Thursday evening reception as part of the Lander Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours. The reception will serve as an informative celebration of Lander-South Pass City’s designation as a Continental Divide Trail (CDT) Gateway Community. This ties in directly with one of this year’s conference themes, the economy of outdoor recreation.

The Business After Hours portion of the evening will be catered by Bunk’s BBQ and takes place from 5:30-7 pm at Centennial Park. From 7 to 9 pm, the event will move to the Coalter Loft for a presentation themed around the Continental Divide Trail.

Scenic Loop Road in Wyoming’s Wind River Country: A Tour Guide and Road Log

The Wind River Visitors Council sponsored the new Scenic Loop Road in Wyoming’s Wind River Country: A Tour Guide and Road Log. The original guide was released in 2000.

Destination Development Program

Destination Development Program projects that are in the works include an expansion of the Art Banner Project in Hudson and Riverton, a TravelStorys Downtown Dubois walking tour, wayfinding/informational signage in Lander, signage at the Bus Loop in Lander, trail and informational signage in Dubois, communication/meetings/graphic design supplies, a video profiling fishing in Wind River Country and a video display in the Lander Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.

New Signage

The Wind River Visitors Council continues to help to get a digital sign at the Frank B. Wise Business Center on the Wind River Indian Reservation. Signs in Hudson and Riverton have been added to these efforts.

Informational Kiosk on the Wind River Indian Reservation

The Wind River Visitors Council is working with the Wind River Development Fund to put an educational kiosk at the Frank B. Wise Business Center in Fort Washakie. The kiosk will display tourist information, including accommodations, restaurants and things to do.

Board Meeting

The next Wind River Visitors Council Board Meeting is Thursday, September 28 from 10 am to noon at the Lander Library, 200 Amoretti Street. Wind River Visitors Council meetings are open to the public.

Events

Do you have events that you’d like posted to the Wind River Visitors Council’s website, which automatically posts to the Wyoming Office of Tourism website? Please send any events, packages, news, etc. to Melanie Hoefle (the Wind River Visitors Council’s Community Engagement Manager) at [email protected]. She can also get you Wind River Visitors Council publications (the Vacation Guide, 7 Self-Guided Driving Tours, a self-guided map of the Wind River Indian Reservation and the Wind River Indian Reservation self-guided mobile audio tour rack card), as well as provide you with the Wind River Visitors Council’s calendar of events for distribution in your newsletter, publication, news source, etc.

About the Wind River Visitors Council

The Wind River Visitors Council (WRVC), a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is charged with the responsibility of investing lodging tax revenues to facilitate wider promotion and marketing of Fremont County and the Wind River Indian Reservation (branded as Wind River Country) as a tourist and visitor destination.