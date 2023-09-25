Local ranch recognized as 2023 landowner of the year

(Fremont County, WY) – For nearly 30 years, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recognized landowners throughout the state who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards.

These stewards of the land open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across Wyoming and, more importantly, maintain habitat for wildlife.

Seven landowners were recognized as the 2023 landowners of the year by Game and Fish. Of those seven landowners, one was from Fremont County.

Mexican Creek Ranch | Fremont County

Richard (posthumous) and Perry Cook donated a conservation easement to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation in 2007 along their 689-acre property. This restricts any future development, including relinquishing all future residential development rights. The property, along with surrounding BLM and State Trust land, provides crucial winter habitat for mule deer, elk and pronghorn. The property also supports good populations of upland bird species, including chukar and Hungarian partridge.

The Cooks have worked with terrestrial and aquatic habitat programs to maintain beaver colonies to benefit the fishery, stream health and maintain riparian areas on their portion of Mexican Creek. Perry has educated fellow landowners about these benefits, and she has a deep appreciation for nongame wildlife, including passerine birds, small mammals, reptiles and amphibians.