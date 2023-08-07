Local on list of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming inaugural class of the Alumni Hall of Fame

(Fremont County, WY) – The inaugural class of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Alumni Hall of Fame has been announced. After receiving numerous nominations of former Club members, a panel of judges narrowed the list down to 11 individuals. These individuals attribute their success in life to what the Club was able to offer them as young people.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming started in 1969 as the Casper Boys Club, and since that time, the Club has grown to 11 sites across four counties in Wyoming. The Club has been able to serve members in many different ways, from daily after-school care, summer camps, sports, as well as the homeschool community, and this year’s class is a great representation of that storied history.

The Club means different things to different people. For some, it was a place where they learned how to play a new sport or learn a new hobby. For others, the Club was their refuge from a chaotic life that was unpredictable and often changing, but the one thing they could count on was that the Club staff would be there for them, and they knew they would be safe. This sentiment was true when the Casper Boys Club opened in 1969, and it is still true today.

Advertisement

Matt Cassel is the Chairman of the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame and he said, “The committee is very pleased with the inaugural class of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Alumni Hall of Fame. We have so many generations represented from all facets of what the Boys & Girls Club has done over the last 54 years. We are excited that we get to honor so many great individuals who have gone on to do so many great things.”

The 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame Class includes:

Clayton Jensen: Founder of Casper Boxing Club – Boys Club Member 1972-1981

Pedro Mendez: Main Club Assistant Director – Boys & Girls Club Member 1992-2006

Megan Degenfelder: Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction – Boys & Girls Club Member 2002-2006

Teresa Isais: Owner of RAP Pickup LLC – Boys & Girls Club Member 1992-2006

Ruben Gonzalez: Midmark Corporation – Boys Club Member 1972-1985

Nicole Arner: Paradise Valley Club Branch Director – Boys & Girls Club Member 1991-2005

Julia Turner: English Teaching at Glenrock High School – Boys & Girls Club Member 2000-2006

Curt Galitz: Financial Advisor for Edward Jones – Shoshoni Club Member 2001-2006

Fernando Costalez: Club Bus Driver – Boys Club Member 1969-1980

Don Akers: Business Keynote Speaker – Boys Club Member 1976-1981

Amanda Montes: Area Director at the Club – Boys & Girls Club Member 2002-2012

Inductees will be recognized at the 25th Annual Awards and Recognition with an induction ceremony taking place in October. The 25th Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast honoring Mitch and Lilly Zimmerman Breakfast will begin at 6:30 am at the Ford Wyoming Center on September 13th, 2023. There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support impactful programming at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

To make a reservation, please visit bgccw.org/our-events/breakfast23/ or call 307-235-4079.

Advertisement