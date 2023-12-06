Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming Board Members received national awards

(Casper, WY) – On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming held the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors celebrating 54 years of service to Central Wyoming. The board is charged with directing the operations, development, and overall club vision for the organization that served 12,756 youth through membership and outreach this past year.

Kip Post, Mary Axthelm, Mike Bailey, and Curt Galitz from Riverton were recognized for their service as Board Members. Honored for 15 years of exemplary service, Ian Sandefer received a National Service to Youth Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Jan Cundy, Mitch Zimmerman, and Larry Wilson all received a National Service to Youth Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for 10 years of service. Bryce Row received a National Service to Youth Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for 5 years of service. Kip Post (h/t BGCCW)

“Our board serves as a shining example of what it means to invest in youth. We have members of this board who have served tirelessly to improve their communities and it’s a humbling experience to get to work alongside such dedicated individuals. They all bring different talents and passions to the board making this diverse group one of the premier boards across all Boys & Girls Clubs in America,” said Ashley Bright, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

Club parent Heather shared her story with the Board about the impact that the Club has had on her family over the years. She said that the Club has been a place of refuge for her daughters to receive help with their homework, and have positive adult mentors to look up to.

Peter Dawes, President and CEO of Moser Energy Systems shared his experience in partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs Central Wyoming. Moser has hosted a hands-on learning experience through the Club Program Career Works, allowing youth to learn what it takes to work in Moser’s industry. The partnership has benefited Club youth who are learning workforce skills and experiences, as well as the employees at Moser who get to pass their knowledge on to the next generation.

After serving three years as the President of the Board of Directors, Brian Stack now passes the torch onto Diane McGinley, who has served as the Vice President. Beau Covert will now serve as the Vice President. Bryce Row will serve as the treasurer, and Cassie Kirkwood was installed as the Secretary.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming served Club Members ages 5-18 in Natrona, Converse, Johnson, and Fremont Counties after school, and when school is out. To learn more about the Clubs go to bgccw.org.

