Couple honored for lifetime impact on Riverton youth, community

(Riverton, WY) – For their contributions to the community and youth of Riverton, Mary Jo and Lorenzo Chouinard have been named the honorees of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton’s 4th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast. The breakfast will be held on Tuesday, April 30th, at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Throughout their lifetime, the Chouinards were pillars of the Riverton community. They were always there for all of their students to make sure that they had what they needed to be successful.

Mary Jo and Lorenzo Chouinard have been married for 54 years. They met in college and started their education careers in Montana, where they taught for six years before moving to Riverton in 1979.

Mary Jo held various positions within Fremont County School District #25: librarian, English teacher, and for the last twenty-five years of her career, assistant principal at Riverton Middle School and principal of Lincoln, Rendezvous, and St. Margaret’s Elementaries. Lorenzo is an award-winning educator and spent his entire career as a history teacher and coached football, basketball, baseball and track at the high school and middle school levels.

According to the Chouinards, “Riverton welcomed us with open arms and provided the opportunity to fulfill all our career goals. It was the perfect place to raise our daughter. We cherish the memories and friendships from the 37 years we were blessed to call Riverton home.”

The breakfast will also feature a keynote address from Kevin Hines, who is an author, survivor, storyteller, mental health advocate, and filmmaker. He will share his inspiring story of survival, having attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge- he is one of only 39 people to survive the jump. Kevin has expressed that if one person had asked him if he was ok that day, he would not have attempted suicide. Since then, he has dedicated his life to spreading awareness of mental health and making a positive impact on others. Kevin Hines, Keynote Speaker (h/t BGCCW)

There is no cost to attend the breakfast, but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton. For more information, please visit https://www.bgccw.org/our-events/4th-annual-riverton-awards-recognition-breakfast/

