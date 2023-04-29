Local man sentenced for assault with fire

(Fremont County, WY) – Quentin Lee, age 28, of Ethete, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment for assault with a dangerous weapon, namely fire, by means of using lighter fluid and a lighter, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice in April 28.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on April 21, 20

Based on court documents, a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer was dispatched to a residence in Arapahoe, on September 20, 2022, in response to a reported assault.

The victim was laying on a couch with apparent injuries from a fight. The victim explained that his injuries were caused by Lee, who set the victim on fire and hit him.

The officer also noticed two couches and a blanket were burned, and there was lighter fluid nearby. Lee later admitted lighting the couches on fire, which he said occurred after he and the victim had an argument. Lee pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

This crime was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Elmore prosecuted the case.