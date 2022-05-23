Local man sentenced for assault by strangulation

United States Attorney Bob Murray announced in a press release today that Calvin Anderson White, 32, of Ethete, Wyoming was sentenced for assault by strangulation at a sentencing hearing on May 10, 2022, before Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.

White was sentenced to 16 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $2,699.70 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

The prosecution stemmed from a domestic violence incident that occurred at a residence on the Wind River Reservation.

“These types of assaults cannot be tolerated,” said United States Attorney Bob Murray. “It affects every fiber of the community when violent assaults happen. People need to feel safe and free from violence regardless of where they are or what they are doing. Our office will continue to prosecute these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist is prosecuting the case.