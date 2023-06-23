Local man sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm, DOJ reports

(Ethete, WY) – Tremayne Thunder, age 43, of Ethete, was sentenced on June 22, to 21 months imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice on June 23. .

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence which included three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, on July 4, 2022, Wind River Police Officers arrested Thunder after a witness alleged Thunder pointed a rifle at a juvenile.

At the time of the arrest, a firearm was found next to Thunder in a vehicle he was operating.

A criminal history check showed that Thunder had felony convictions for kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery, so he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Wind River Police Department. Assistant United States Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.