More

    Local man gets 30 months imprisonment for assault, DOJ reports

    Press Release
    Press Release
    Adobe Stock

    Gary Lee Moon, a/k/a Rod or Rodney Moon, 43, of Ethete, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice on December 15.

    The release states that on April 20, 2023, Moon and the victim were drinking together at the victim’s residence, and when the victim laid down to sleep, Moon went into the bedroom and began hitting the victim with a metal pole, according to court documents.

    Moon struck the victim in the head, back, and arm, breaking the victim’s forearm and dislocating his elbow, the release further explains.

    Advertisement

    Moon pled guilty to the charge in September 2023 and was sentenced on December 13, 2023, by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal. 

    This crime was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.