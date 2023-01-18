Riverton man sentenced for firearm offense

Chief United States District Court Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Andrew Rogers, age 59, of Riverton, for possession of a firearm not registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice on January 18.

Rogers was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release and payment of a $5,000 fine and a $100 special assessment.

The crime was investigated by the Cody Police Department, the Park County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy W. Gist prosecuted the case.