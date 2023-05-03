Fremont County man pled ‘not guilty’ to four assault charges at May 2 arraignment

Darrell Moss Jr., age 40, of Fremont County, appeared for arraignment on May 2, before Senior United States District Court Judge Nancy Freudenthal, according to a press release issued by the Department of Justice on May 3.

Moss pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. A trial has been set for June 26, 2023.

If convicted on all counts, Moss faces up to 40 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a $1,000,000 fine, and a $400 special assessment. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Advertisement

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson. An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty