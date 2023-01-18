Eastern Shoshone Elder sentenced for March 2022 incident with BIA that sparked police brutality awareness protest

Lindburg Shongutsie, age 69, of Riverton, was recently sentenced to eight months of home confinement with five years of supervised release and payment of a $100 special assessment by Chief United States District Court Scott W. Skavdahl, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice on January 18.

On March 4, 2022, Shongutsie “assaulted a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer while the federal officer was on duty,” according to the release.

Video of the incident was shared from individuals on scene the next day on March 5, which eventually prompted a police brutality awareness protest held in Lander on March 31.

An ‘Assaulting a Federal Officer’ felony charge holds a maximum of up to 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 Fine.

The crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.