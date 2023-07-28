Local fire agencies assisting with fires in Goshen County, California

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Fire Protection District (FCFPD) recently sent two different crews to assist with fires outside of Fremont County, according to a post shared on the FCFPD Facebook page on Thursday, July 27.

A Type 6 Engine was sent to Goshen County to assist with fires there, the post states, while another Type 6 Engine is headed to California to provide assistance as well.

The post goes on to share that these crews have FCFPD, Riverton Fire Department and Lander Volunteer Fire Department members.

