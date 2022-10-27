Local Artists to be showcased at Fremont County Artists Exhibit at CWC

(Riverton, WY) Just in time for the upcoming holidays, CWC will be hosting their 2nd Annual Fremont County Artists Exhibit at the Robert A. Peck Gallery, with exceptional works by local artists to be on display in the gallery and also for purchase now through Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Mark your calendars for the gallery’s Reception on Saturday, November 5 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., where there will be a Quick Finish event with $1000 in prize money for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. The “Quick Finish” is where participating artists complete half of their works before the final event, then set up their stations and actively finish their pieces for the public to view during the reception.

Besides the remarkable artwork to be showcased–ceramics, jewelry, and candles will also be on display and for purchase. Refreshments will be served by Sweet Surprises, and Bar 10 will host a cash bar.

Come out to appreciate and support your local artists!

For more information, contact Nita Kehoe, CWC Gallery Director at 307-855-2211 or e-mail [email protected]. h/t Carol Harper